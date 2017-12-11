Why Mavs owner Mark Cuban spent 30 minutes signing autographs for Boston fans

The businessman has previously underlined the importance of connecting with the people you serve. As Cuban says he likes to remind himself every day, "Treat your customers like they own you. Because they do."

Start by putting yourself in their shoes, he says, and experiencing things from their point of view: "If I can't be a customer of my own product, then I probably am not doing a good job running the company."

In Cuban's case, that means watching the Mavericks play from a seat that is for sale to the general public. "I'm not surrounded by security. I don't get special anything," Cuban wrote on his blog in 2006. "If the Nachos are slow and the beer is warm, I know it and the people sitting around me also let me know."

Ultimately, to be successful in business, "you have to re-earn your customers business every day," says Cuban.

