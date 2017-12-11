Why Mavs owner Mark Cuban spent 30 minutes signing autographs for Boston fans

Mark Cuban packs a lot into one day. The "Shark Tank" star, billionaire entrepreneur and father of three is also the owner of the Dallas Mavericks. But he still makes time for his fans.
After one NBA game at TD Garden in Boston, the self-made billionaire stuck around for more than 30 minutes to sign autographs, Salesforce's Vala Afshar pointed out on Twitter last week.
"I don't think he walked away from anyone who asked," Afshar tweeted. "I've been to a number games, and I don't recall seeing any other NBA team owner doing the same."