American Express is making it even easier to use your credit card

Paying with plastic is often viewed as more convenient than paying with cash. Now, for American Express cardholders, paying with plastic just got even easier.

That's because the New York-based payments firm is doing away with a rule that required merchants to ask customers to sign their receipts. The move will take effect April 2018, according to an AmEx press release.

Competitors Mastercard and Discover also eliminated the requirement this year.

Signing a payment slip after you make a purchase is meant to prove that you agreed to the billed amount and to protect the merchant in the case you decide to dispute the charge.

However, "the payments landscape has evolved to the point where we can now eliminate this pain point for our merchants," Jaromir Divilek, American Express executive vice president of global network business, says in the release. "Our fraud capabilities have advanced so that signatures are no longer necessary to fight fraud."