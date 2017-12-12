The Apple Watch will soon do a better job of tracking your workout at gyms — here's how

The Apple Watch does a fine job of tracking your exercise if you're running or walking around.

But it sometimes has trouble giving accurate readings if you work out at a gym -- for instance, it might not understand that you're climbing virtual stairs on a stair-stepper, or understand the incline on a cross-trainer or treadmill.

Workout machines don't give a particularly accurate view of your exercise on their own, either. Typically, people get on an exercise machine without entering in their height, weight, gender and age -- all details that are imperative to getting an accurate measurement of calories burned.

Apple is trying to change all that with its GymKit platform. It enables gym equipment makers, including Life Fitness and Technogym, to add new functions to treadmills, stepping machines and stationary bikes. If you're wearing an Apple Watch, you'll be able to tap a small area on the treadmill, begin working out, and all of the data on the machine and the watch will sync up.

You won't have to worry about manually starting or ending a workout on your Watch. At any moment while using a machine you can start the process, and all previous data from your workout will sync with your Apple Watch and Apple Health.

"We wanted to make this a smooth experience," Apple told CNBC in a briefing on Monday. "We wanted it to be as simple as Apple Pay. The idea of setting something up in public with Bluetooth pairing was a nonstarter. It had to be tap and go."

I tested Apple's claims and yes, it's just as simple as Apple Pay. I think fitness nuts are going to love it.