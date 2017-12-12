Back in Asia, futures pointed to a higher open for equities in Japan. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.24 percent at 22,920, and Osaka futures were 0.15 percent higher at 22,900.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 ground higher, trading higher by 0.06 percent, in early trade.

In currencies, a flurry of M&A news on Tuesday saw the Australian dollar edge higher. The Aussie dollar traded at $0.7556 at 6:32 a.m. HK/SIN after climbing as high as $0.7580 in the session.

The move higher in the currency came following headlines that France's Unibail-Rodamco would acquire shopping center company Westfield, which has an portfolio that includes Westfield London, for $15.7 billion. Australian bank ANZ also said on Tuesday that its life insurance business would be sold to Zurich Life.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar traded at $0.6931 at 7:06 a.m. HK/SIN after touching a one-month high earlier. The currency was given a boost following the appointment of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's new governor earlier this week.

In commodities, oil prices reversed gains made on Monday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it expects U.S. oil production to rise sharply next year, Reuters said. Prices had risen earlier this week following the closure of Britain's Forties Pipeline for repairs.

Brent crude declined 2 percent to settle at $63.34 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate lost 1.4 percent to settle at $56.91.