Senior Australian politician resigns over China ties scandal

A big name Australian opposition lawmaker has resigned from parliament over a scandal concerning his ties to China.

Sam Dastyari, of the center-left Labor Party, handed in his notice on Tuesday.

"Today, after much reflection, I've decided that the best service I can render to the federal parliamentary Labor Party is to not return to the Senate in 2018," he told journalists in Sydney, Reuters reported.

Dastyari's resignation is the latest in an ongoing spat between China and Australia concerning the former's rumored attempts to buy political leverage Down Under.

Dastyari has been repeatedly linked to China. He stepped down from senior duties in late November over comments he made — not in line with his party — that defended China's position in the South China Sea territorial dispute.