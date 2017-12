First off on the data front, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) survey is expected to come out at 6 a.m. ET. This data will then be followed by the producer price index (PPI) data, slated to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the Monthly Treasury Statement — due out at 2 p.m. ET.

The main mover and shaker on Tuesday is expected to be the FOMC, as it kicks off the first day of its two-day monetary policy meeting.

The U.S. central bankers are expected to deliver a decision on interest rates on Wednesday, where investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates for one more time this year.

In October, Fed minutes showed that a rate hike was all but certain during this holiday month, despite the low level of inflation. Investors will also be waiting with bated breath to seen what the U.S. central bank could say on U.S. tax reform.