CNBC unveils plans for Middle East Headquarters in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE / London, UK: 12 December 2018. CNBC, the world's number one business and financial news network, today unveiled plans for a Middle East Headquarters in the heart of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates. The network will begin broadcasting from a new studio at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, in the first quarter of 2018.

The network plans to anchor one of its daily global business news programs from its new Abu Dhabi base at ADGM, while establishing a stronger editorial presence across the region. Expansion of both the CNBC feature franchise Access Middle East and the network's regional event coverage are also planned.

KC Sullivan, President and MD of CNBC International said: "Abu Dhabi offers an excellent base for CNBC in the Middle East. It is home to many of the region's key businesses and decision-makers as well as being a major financial services hub. We're excited about the prospect of using our ADGM base to grow our regional coverage and audience. We also plan to bring our full suite of commercial services to the region and will work with local clients on tailored events, research and commercial content."

His Excellency, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Chairman of ADGM, said: "We welcome CNBC to Abu Dhabi and are glad CNBC has decided to use ADGM as the base to expand its news reach in this region. The presence of CNBC here augments Abu Dhabi's position as one of the leading global business and financial hubs. ADGM will continue to play its part to connect local and global businesses to opportunities in this region, as well as to enable investors to access actionable financial news and information."

Earlier in 2017, CNBC began broadcasting regular Middle East business updates live from ADGM fronted by Middle East Anchor, Hadley Gamble. The network is now making the next logical step in establishing a full studio presence.

CNBC currently broadcasts daily from headquarters in New York, London and Singapore. With the addition of its Middle East Headquarters at ADGM, CNBC will connect Abu Dhabi to the world's financial capitals.

