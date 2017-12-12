Druckenmiller: Central banks are financial world's 'Darth Vader,' creating exploding asset bubbles

The investor noted how this boom-and-bust cycle has happened time and time again.

"Deflation just doesn't appear out of nowhere and it doesn't happen because you are near the zero bound. Every serious deflation I've looked at is preceded by an asset bubble and then it bursts," he said. "Think about the 20s, a big asset bubble that burst, you have the Depression. Think about Japan. Asset bubble in the 80s. It burst. You have the consequences follow. Think about 2008, 2009."

Druckenmiller said if the Federal Reserve raised interest rates more quickly, the U.S. would have avoided the worst of the house bubble and last recession.

"If they had moved earlier and more aggressively in the early 2000s, we would have had a recession in '08 and '09, but not a financial crisis," he said.

The investor believes the Fed should raise rates and normalize monetary policy as soon as possible.

"The longer this goes on, the worse it's going to be," he added. "The sooner they can stop what's going on ... the better."



Druckenmiller is chairman and chief executive officer of the Duquesne Family Office. His hedge fund track record is unparalleled, generating annualized returns of 30 percent during his investment career. The investor has a net worth of $4.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Shortly after the Nov. 8, 2016 election the billionaire investor told CNBC he made a "large bet on economic growth." He was optimistic on President Donald Trump's win due to the prospects for deregulation and tax reform. The S&P 500 has risen 24 percent since election through Monday.

— CNBC's Kelly Evans contributed to this report.