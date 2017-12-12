EDF Group and Schneider Electric make big pledges on renewable energy and electric vehicles

Two French multinationals have made significant commitments on renewable energy and electric vehicles.



In announcements Monday, Schneider Electric said it had committed to 100 percent renewable electricity use by the year 2030, while the EDF Group said it would convert its entire fleet to electric vehicles by 2030.



Schneider Electric said it had joined both the RE100 and EP100 initiatives. The EDF Group said it had joined the EV100 initiative.



From Apple and Facebook to Goldman Sachs and IKEA, RE100 members include some of the world's biggest businesses, all of whom are committed to 100 percent renewable power.



The EP100 is a global scheme in which major businesses have pledged to double their energy productivity, while the EV100 initiative is made up of businesses "committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles." The initiatives are led by the international non-profit, The Climate Group.



In a statement Monday, Schneider Electric's chairman and CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire said that prosperity and energy were intertwined.



"For Schneider Electric, contributing to the process of achieving carbon neutrality is an ambitious and productive challenge that deserves the joint commitment of the public and private sectors," Tricoire said.



EDF CEO and chairman Jean-Bernard Lévy said the business believed "in the importance of developing electric mobility in cities and regions."