How the GOP tax plan could affect a Powerball or Mega Millions win

Jackpots for the Powerball and Mega Millions are inching upward, and experts say a big lottery win would be even sweeter this year ahead of proposed tax reforms.

As of Monday afternoon, the Mega Millions jackpot was $191 million and the Powerball, $229 million. Both games had their most recent jackpot wins in late October. (Although large, neither of the current jackpots is a record-setting amount: For either to land in the top 10 of U.S. lottery jackpots, the prize would have to surpass the $448.4 million Powerball shared by two winners in August 2013.)

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and the next Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday.