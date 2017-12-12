Litecoin, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in the world by value, has hit a record high and rallied nearly 5,800 percent this year, beating rival bitcoin's rise.



The price of litecoin reached an all-time high of $255.42 on Tuesday, according to industry website Coinmarketcap.com, which takes the volume weighted average of all prices reported on different exchanges to work out the price.

On January 1, litecoin was trading at $4.36. The rally to date marks a 5,758.2 percent increase.