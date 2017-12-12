A number of reasons are behind the rise. One has been the rise of interest in cryptocurrencies and the increasing number of users trading.
Lee tweeted an image of data from Coinmarketcap.com on Tuesday showing that litecoin was the most heavily-traded cryptocurrency on GDAX, one of the most popular exchanges.
Litecoin has also benefited due to bitcoin's slow transaction speed.
"Litecoin traditonally gets a boost when bitcoin slows," Charles Hayter, CEO of CryptoCompare, told CNBC by email.
Another reason for litecoin's rise could be down to investors trying to diversify into other cryptocurrencies. On Tuesday, around 40 percent of litecoin was bought using bitcoin, according to data from industry website CryptoCompare.
"As the wealth of those holding bitcoin continues to rise, especially among traders based in Asia, naturally they will be seeking to diversify their portfolio into other crypto-assets," Thomas Glucksmann, head of marketing at cryptocurrency exchange Gatecoin, told CNBC by email.
"Litecoin is one of the major alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, that competes with bitcoin on transaction efficiency so naturally, it is a strong choice for diversification. Litecoin has always been one of the most underrated cryptocurrencies given its advantages over bitcoin."