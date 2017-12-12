The crucial advice Marcus Lemonis gave this actress after she lost $1 million in her business

If you want to run a successful, high-performing team, it's important that you trust your team members. That's the advice Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis tried to give actress and struggling entrepreneur Monica Potter in this week's episode of "The Profit," but she did not take it so kindly.
When the Golden Globe-nominated actress isn't busy being filmed, she works on selling skin care products, room sprays and candles at her Cleveland, Ohio-based business Monica Potter Home, which she founded in 2014.
On "The Profit," Lemonis revealed that the home-goods business has been suffering in recent years. He learned that Monica Potter Home loses almost $100,000 a year and has entirely lost the $1 million Potter invested in the company.
Notably, there is one primary culprit to the company's problems: Lemonis said that Potter can't adequately manage her team because she doesn't trust them.
"If I can't convince her to trust my process, Monica Potter Home may be at risk of closing forever," Lemonis said.