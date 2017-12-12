The crucial advice Marcus Lemonis gave this actress after she lost $1 million in her business

From the moment Lemonis first stepped into the store, he saw the problems begin to surface. He said he got "a bit of sensory overload" when he saw not only skin products but also an assortment of scarves, clothes, dishes and other home goods.

"I'm really trying to understand how all these products got here? Who bought them? What was the logic? Who's in charge?" Lemonis said. "It literally felt like the Wild West of buying."

When Lemonis found out there was over $60,000-worth of unsold merchandise, he uncovered other issues as well: The staff had tried to sell the goods without Potter's approval.

"This is the problem, there's no communication," Potter said. "It's like you guys are afraid, you can't walk on eggshells with me. Tell me so we can address it."

Lemonis then asked the staff whether they had defined roles.

"We all do everything we can do, every day. There's a lot going on in this business," Caity, the company's director of operations, told Lemonis. "Sometimes I have communication issues with Monica due to her schedule."

Caity also detailed the trust issues Potter had with her.

"I was hired to make decisions," Caity told Potter. "I don't feel like I can do those things without you thinking I'm going behind your back, really I have your best interests at heart."

Most of the staff admitted they had thought about quitting at some point due to Potter's distrust and micromanagement of the team. Potter's sister, Jessica, did quit because she felt she "had nothing left to offer to help this business" and didn't want to fail. However, she ultimately returned to the store because she missed the customers.