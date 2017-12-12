    ×

    Nintendo confirms its new gaming console is a hit with 10 million units sold

    • Nintendo said on Tuesday that the Switch console has sold more than 10 million units
    • The Switch launched in March of this year and supply was initially constrained
    • Its unique form factor and attractive game library likely contributed to its success
    Game enthusiasts and industry personnel walk past the Nintendo Switch exhibit during the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 on June 13, 2017 in Los Angeles.
    Getty Images
    Nintendo said on Tuesday morning that it has sold more than 10 million Nintendo Switch game console units. The Switch initially launched in March of this year.

    It's slightly surprising given Nintendo's last console wasn't as popular, and because supply was initially limited at launch.

    Nintendo Switch
    Source: Business Wire

    The Nintendo Switch is unlike gaming consoles that game before it. Users can hook it up to a TV for a traditional experience, or take it on the go and play games on the Switch's display. It has gained popularity thanks to hit games such as Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, both of which were hyped ahead of the console's launch.

    The Nintendo Switch also attracts an on-the-go gaming base who might not always have time to sit at home on the couch and play. It allows users to pick up where they left off on their morning commute, on a plane, or anywhere else.

    The Nintendo Switch costs $299.99.

