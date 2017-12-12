Nintendo confirms its new gaming console is a hit with 10 million units sold

The Nintendo Switch is unlike gaming consoles that game before it. Users can hook it up to a TV for a traditional experience, or take it on the go and play games on the Switch's display. It has gained popularity thanks to hit games such as Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, both of which were hyped ahead of the console's launch.

The Nintendo Switch also attracts an on-the-go gaming base who might not always have time to sit at home on the couch and play. It allows users to pick up where they left off on their morning commute, on a plane, or anywhere else.

The Nintendo Switch costs $299.99.