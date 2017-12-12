Steve Bannon took an apparent shot at Ivanka Trump during an event for Roy Moore

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told attendees at an Alabama rally for Republican candidate Roy Moore on Monday that "there's a special place in hell for Republicans who should know better."

Moore, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, will face Democrat Doug Jones at the polls for a Senate seat on Tuesday.

Among the accusations against Moore, a woman said he initiated a sexual relationship with her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s decades ago. Another woman accuses him of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.

Moore has denied the accusations against him.

Bannon's use of the expression "special place in hell" borrows from a statement President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump made in November condemning child predators.

Last month, Trump told the Associated Press "there's a special place in hell for people who prey on children." She told the AP that she had "no reason to doubt the victims' accounts," a reference to the Moore allegations.