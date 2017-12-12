San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee dies at age 65

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee died early Tuesday. He was 65.

Lee suffered a heart attack, according to TechCrunch.

"It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away on Tuesday," the mayor's office said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Board of Supervisors President London Breed will become acting mayor, according to the Chronicle.

Lee worked to create more affordable homes in the city, particularly for the homeless, as the tech boom began to drive up pricing in the area.

Lee, who took office in 2011, is survived by his wife Anita and daughters Brianna and Tania.

