    San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee dies at age 65

    • San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee has died at age 65.
    • He reportedly suffered a heart attack.
    • Lee worked to build affordable housing for San Francisco's residents.
    Ed Lee, mayor of San Francisco, speaks during a news conference outside City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court same-sex marriage ruling in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Friday, June 26, 2015. Same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry nationwide, the U.S. Supreme Court said in a historic ruling that caps the biggest civil rights transformation in a half-century. Photographer: Josh Edelson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee died early Tuesday. He was 65.

    Lee suffered a heart attack, according to TechCrunch.

    "It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away on Tuesday," the mayor's office said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

    Board of Supervisors President London Breed will become acting mayor, according to the Chronicle.

    Lee worked to create more affordable homes in the city, particularly for the homeless, as the tech boom began to drive up pricing in the area.

    Lee, who took office in 2011, is survived by his wife Anita and daughters Brianna and Tania.

    Read the full article in the San Francisco Chronicle.