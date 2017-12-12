If you want to get into one of the best-paying careers, you better really, really, like school.

Most of the 10 best-paying jobs require a decade or more of schooling beyond a bachelor's degree, according to a report released Tuesday by CareerCast.

"It's definitely a major commitment," said Kyle Kensing, online editor at CareerCast. "You're not just talking about the money it costs for education in most of these fields, but the time as well."

Of the top 10, seven are health related. Most require medical school, a four-year journey that costs anywhere from about $144,000 at a public institution to $230,000 at a private one, according to recent data from the Association of American Medical Colleges. That's on top of what you already would have shelled out for a bachelor's degree, which could cost anywhere from $80,000 to more than $200,000, depending on what college you attend.

And for some of these positions, there's a residency or internship that can last several years after medical school before you can consider your formal education complete.

On top of the education commitment and cost, some well-paying jobs also can be very stressful, Kensing said. So while an eye-popping salary can be appealing, it shouldn't be the only reason to pursue a job, he said.

"Think about what drives you," Kensing said. "That can be more important than just pay."