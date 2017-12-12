Dow rises 112 points, led by Boeing and Verizon

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped on Tuesday, boosted by gains in Boeing and Verizon.

The 30-stock index gained 112 points as Boeing shares surged 3.2 percent. The company raised its dividend and approved an $18 billion buyback.

Verizon's stock, meanwhile, rose 1.3 percent after Instinet upgraded it to "buy" from "neutral." Instinet also raised its price target on Verizon to $61 per share from $47, representing a 17.7 percent upside from Monday's close.

The rest of the market traded little changed as the Federal Reserve's policymaking committee kicked off a two-day meeting.

The S&P 500 gained 0.05 percent, with telecommunications and consumer stocks outperforming. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1 percent.