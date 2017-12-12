    ×

    Dow rises 112 points, led by Boeing and Verizon

    • Boeing shares surged 3.2 percent after the company raised its dividend and approved an $18 billion buyback.
    • Verizon's stock, meanwhile, rose 1.3 percent after Instinet upgraded it to "buy" from "neutral."
    • The rest of the market traded little changed.

    The Dow Jones industrial average jumped on Tuesday, boosted by gains in Boeing and Verizon.

    The 30-stock index gained 112 points as Boeing shares surged 3.2 percent. The company raised its dividend and approved an $18 billion buyback.

    Verizon's stock, meanwhile, rose 1.3 percent after Instinet upgraded it to "buy" from "neutral." Instinet also raised its price target on Verizon to $61 per share from $47, representing a 17.7 percent upside from Monday's close.

    The rest of the market traded little changed as the Federal Reserve's policymaking committee kicked off a two-day meeting.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.05 percent, with telecommunications and consumer stocks outperforming. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1 percent.

    The U.S. central bank began its meeting on Tuesday and is largely expected to announce an interest rate hike on Wednesday at 2 p.m. New York time. Market expectations for a 25-basis-point rate increase were at 87 percent on Tuesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, said he does not expect any major surprises from the Fed this week. He noted, however, that if the central bank adopts a more hawkish stance, it could "scare the heck out of the market."

    The Fed is currently forecast to raise rates three times next year, but an overhaul of the U.S. tax system may increase their economic and interest-rate outlooks.

    Traders gather for the IPO of Singapore-based Sea Limited on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 20, 2017.

    "Tax cuts have not been factored into the Fed's rate hike projections and represent an upside risk to growth," said Alberto Gallo, partner at Algebris Investments.

    Republican lawmakers — who hold a majority on both the House and Senate — are pushing for a revamp of the U.S. tax code by year-end which would significantly lower corporate taxes. But after passing separate tax bills, House and Senate lawmakers must agree on a joint bill to be sent to President Donald Trump.

    Jason Pride, director of research at Glenmede, said the revamp is "not a done deal yet."

    "After insisting on a 20% corporate tax rate, President Trump indicated that an increase of the rate to 22% may be necessary, which could add back an additional $200B in revenue over 10 years. In addition, the House and Senate bills differ materially in how they treat pass-through business," Pride said.

    The prospect of lower corporate taxes has been a boon for U.S. stocks this year as they have ascended to record highs.

