Watch: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefs reporters

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters on Tuesday afternoon, as Alabama voters went to the polls to vote in a Senate race with wide-reaching national implications.

The race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones has been dominated by allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore by a half-dozen women, all of which the former judge denies. Moore has portrayed multiple women's claims that he pursued them sexually when they were teenagers as part of a national conspiracy against him.

President Donald Trump formally endorsed Moore late in the race, and pollsters have admitted that it's nearly impossible to get a clean read on the race from polls, which have swung wildly between the two candidates.