I owned bitcoin for a weekend and here's what I learned

If you pick up a newspaper or watch CNBC, you can often figure out why a company's stock or a global currency is up or down. Maybe there's a new CEO, war, government problems, a scandal, a positive or negative earnings report or a new competitor. You can start to figure out why a stock might react the way it does.

Bitcoin isn't like that. It's kind of like standing at a roulette table, and seems to spike or sink purely based on the momentum of other people buying and selling. I'm sure other people understand it better than me, but I have a feeling a lot of folks are just as clueless and are simply buying it to "get rich quick." And why wouldn't you? Someone who purchased bitcoin when it crossed $3,000 back in June has already increased their investment more than five times at today's price.

I am also suspicious that some people are talking up bitcoin because they own a lot -- probably purchased when it was cheaper -- and they want it to continue skyrocket.