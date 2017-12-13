12 'Star Wars' gift ideas that will delight hardcore fans

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, your only gift choices for your friends who loved "Star Wars" was a handful of T-shirts, posters and action figures. These days, fans will find merchandise in a wide variety of categories, from apparel to housewares.

"The Last Jedi," the much anticipated sequel to "The Force Awakens" and the second installment of the newest "Star Wars" trilogy, is set to hit theaters this weekend. That is sure to bring plenty of new gift ideas for the holidays this year.