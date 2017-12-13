12 'Star Wars' gift ideas that will delight hardcore fans

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, your only gift choices for your friends who loved "Star Wars" was a handful of T-shirts, posters and action figures. These days, fans will find merchandise in a wide variety of categories, from apparel to housewares.
"The Last Jedi," the much anticipated sequel to "The Force Awakens" and the second installment of the newest "Star Wars" trilogy, is set to hit theaters this weekend. That is sure to bring plenty of new gift ideas for the holidays this year.
Want to display your love of Star Wars, but don't want to wear something that looks like a costume? Her Universe is the place to shop.
The company is known for designing geek fashion that can be worn everyday. These pieces feature subtle designs inspired by pop culture that only true fans will be able to spot.
Just in time for the release of "The Last Jedi," Her Universe has released a number of Star Wars jackets, vests, dresses and sweaters for fans to don this winter. Included in this collection is a Rey zip-up sweater with a cold shoulder and stacked sleeves.
Price: $49.90
With these character socks from Stance, Star Wars fans can show off their love for that galaxy far, far away — even at the office.
The company offers sock designs inspired by both the iconic characters and the planets featured in the films. Customers can purchase individual pairs or opt for collections, which contain between six and 12 pairs of socks.
Price: $20 and up
Grab a bowl of Ample Hills' Star Wars-inspired ice cream and cozy up on the couch to rewatch the original trilogy.
The famed ice cream company has partnered with Disney and LucasFilm to create three flavors just for "The Last Jedi."
"The First Order" is salted dark chocolate ice cream with cocoa powder, bittersweet chocolate and espresso.
"The Resistance" is brown sugar and vanilla bean ice cream with red velvet butter cake, toffee pieces and mini-marshmallows.
"The Force" is sweet cream ice cream with swirls of chocolate fudge and white and dark chocolate pearls.
Price: $30 for a 3-pack
Spruce up any bathroom with everyone's favorite "Star Wars" couple.
This set of hand towels are exclusive to geek merchandiser ThinkGeek and feature embroidered silhouettes of Han Solo and Leia Organa and their iconic dialogue from "The Empire Strikes Back."
Price: $14.99
Turn any bedroom into an intergalactic domain with bedding and decor from PB Teen.
The retailer offers up a number of Star Wars-themed items from sheets and pillows to bedside tables and TIE Fighter light fixtures.
The Star Wars Space Chase duvet cover and sham is made from pure cotton percale and features images of iconic Star Wars vehicles. The set is reversible. The opposite side is solid black.
Price: $89 and up
Ever wonder what it would be like to sleep inside a Tauntaun like Luke Skywalker, but without all the smelly mess?
ThinkGeek is selling a Tauntaun sleeping bag, which features a plush Tauntaun head pillow, arms, legs and tail. The item is roomy enough for adults or kids, but should only be used indoors. This Tauntaun won't protect your from the sub-zero temperatures on Hoth.
Price: $132.99
Head back to school after the holidays in style with this 3-D molded Darth Vader backpack. The bag can be found in matte black or a matte galaxy print.
This sturdy and sleek bag is great for kids and adults, and has enough room for a laptop.
Price: $47.95
Whether you are on the light or dark side of the Force, these nail polishes from Cargo will help you show off your love of "Star Wars."
The collection features four colors named for "The Last Jedi." Restore the Republic is a glittery silver, Praetorian Guard is a fierce red, The Force is a cobalt blue and Rule the Galaxy is a shimmery gold.
Price: $22 for the set of 4
Serve up a glass of Bantha milk with an umbrella in one of these Star Wars-inspired tiki glasses from ThinkGeek. There are two sets to choose from, each with six ceremic tiki glasses.
Price: $59.99 for set of six
These Star Wars-inspired watches from Nixon are fashionable and functional, with a little flair for fans.
The Sentry SS SW model comes in a number of colors including Praetorian Guard Red and features elements of this new character's armor within the watch face. The piece has a custom polestaff second hand, armor-inspired stainless steel band and the back is engraved with the Praetorian Guard helmet.
Price: $275
Add a little flair to your work shirts with these Darth Vader cuff links.
These officially licenses cuff links have bullet back closures and are made from metal and enamel.
Price: $64.95
What kid needs a toy Jeep or Corvette, when they can ride in Luke Skywalker's landspeeder?
The vehicle from "Star Wars: A New Hope" is available at Toys R Us and seats two small riders. It has a 12-volt rechargeable battery and can go up to 5 miles per hour, just fast enough to outrun a pack of Tusken Raiders.
Price: $249.99
