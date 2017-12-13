CNBC's 'Access: Middle East' meets the UAE's sovereign wealth fund CEO

In the latest edition of CNBC's "Access: Middle East," Hadley Gamble speaks to Khaldoon Mubarak, the CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, the United Arab Emirates' sovereign wealth fund.

"It's a very exciting time for Mubadala," Mubarak says of the world's 14th largest sovereign wealth fund, which was borne of a just-completed merger between Mubadala Development Company and Abu Dhabi-based energy firm IPIC.

Khaldoon discusses investing in new technology, adding that he is "on the fence" about blockchain, although he disagrees with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon's claim that it is a "fraud."

Khaldoon also reflects on the influence of the U.S. and Russia on the Middle East, and why he is betting on investment in Saudi Arabia.