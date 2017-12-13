Cramer's lightning round: I'd rather you own Teva sandals than Teva Pharmaceuticals   

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.: "I don't want you to touch it. I'd rather you have Teva sandals than Teva Pharmaceuticals."

Kemet Corporation: "That's a cheap stock. I think that's a cheap stock. Now, I don't have a catalyst, but I like it. And that's the kind of stock that would be working. I'm surprised it's this low."

Lumentum Holdings Inc.: "No. Too dicey. I prefer Finisar after Apple's anointment."

Snap Inc.: "No, I'm staying away from Snap. Charitable trust owns Facebook. Happy with that."

Applied Materials, Inc.: "I like Applied Materials. I've got to tell you that the charitable trust, we debated it, but we already have so many semiconductors. But it is good."

Okta Inc.: "We just had Sanjay Poonen on last night for VMware. We're not going to Okta, we're going to VM."