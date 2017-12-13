Delta to announce big order for Airbus jets, a major loss for Boeing

Delta Air Lines is set to announce huge order for 100 Airbus A321neo jets, CNBC has learned.

The order, which is expected to be announced by the airline Thursday, ahead of its investor day presentation, is a big win for Airbus and a major loss for its main rival Boeing, which was hoping to land an order for 100 of its 737 MAX planes.

The book value of the order exceeds $12.7 billion, though airlines rarely pay full list price for new planes.

At least some of the planes will be outfitted with Pratt & Whitney engines, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Delta declined to comment.

The purchase is a sign of how Delta is growing more distant from Boeing, as a trade dispute involving the Washington-state based plane maker grows more contentious.

Boeing had complained to the Trump administration that Canadian airplane manufacturer Bombardier sold narrowbody C-Series jets to Delta below market prices and received unfair government subsidies.

Word of Airbus deal was reported earlier by CNN, but such deals can fall apart at the last minute.