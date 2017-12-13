European markets set to tread water ahead of Fed's decision

European markets are expected to open lower on Wednesday as investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

The London-based FTSE is seen opening 19 points lower at 7,479, the German DAX is expected to open 35 points lower at 13,141 and the French CAC is seen 11 points lower at 5,408, according to IG.

Global markets are focused on the conclusion of the Fed's two-day policy meeting at which the central bank is widely expected to announce an interest rate hike at 2 p.m. ET. Most market watchers expect a 25-basis point rate increase.

Investors are also watching the Fed for clues about how the central bank will process possible changes to the U.S. tax system going forward. Monetary policy decisions are expected from the Bank of England and European Central Bank on Thursday.