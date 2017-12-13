Google's top searches in 2017: Hurricanes, Matt Lauer and Tom Petty

Google just published its annual list of the top trending searches in the U.S., revealing the events and fads that people searched the most in 2017.

The top queries highlight just how tough a year it's been.

Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, which wreaked havoc across the U.S. and Caribbean, both made the top ten list. The Las Vegas shooting, which injured hundreds in November, was fifth, three spots behind Matt Lauer, who was fired from the "TODAY" show for sexual misconduct.

Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots player and convicted murderer who committed suicide in April, was ninth. Tom Petty, the legendary rock singer who died in October, was second.

On the lighter side, fidget spinner squeaked onto the list at 10th, and Super Bowl came in fourth.

Missing from the top trending list was Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer whose downfall inspired the "#MeToo" movement after reports revealed his decades of sexual harassment. Also absent was Hurricane Maria, which left most of Puerto Rico without power.

And there was nothing explicitly related to Donald Trump, though that could be because Google specifically features search items that saw a spike in traffic this year compared to 2016.