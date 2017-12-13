We investigated, and almost all of her claims were true. There were two managers who were coming in early, clocking in and having sex in the warehouse. They stood in a spot where they couldn't be seen by the camera. Another person was selling drugs, and another person was getting high. Some people were stealing groceries while others were stealing products. As a result, we ended up firing quite a few people.

We also made a presentation to the whole warehouse reminding them of our drug-free policy. We debated implementing drug testing but ultimately decided against it. We did, however, want to scare them, so we reminded them that we're able to and have a legal right to administer drug tests.

I would not say that was even all that effective. I think most of them were just kind of laughing at us as we were doing it. With that being said, it was the route that we chose.

One of the two people who were accused of sleeping together did get fired because of that, along with other issues. The second person who was having sex in the office was still promoted into the now-terminated manager's position. However, we put a lot of controls on him and continued to recruit for a replacement down the line.

We also spoke with a warehouse manager who had been accused of drug use. We said to him, "Listen, we're not coming to you as an employer, we're coming to you as two people who care about you. What's going on? Let's be smart here.'"

There are some questions about whether even that approach was appropriate. However, that's what we chose to do.

We also put different things in place to, hopefully, put a little fear in them, for lack of a better word. When workers went out to get groceries, we had a whole system of checking into the bag. We ended up putting a logistics coordinator in the warehouse who was a real rule-stickler. Just having the presence of that employee put a little pressure on them.

Overall, it was more just about increasing the feeling that they were being watched.