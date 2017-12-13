Sri Lanka has long had deep ties with New Delhi, but it's fallen into China's orbit in recent years, with the country a key member of Beijing's wide-ranging "Belt and Road" infrastructure project. India, which isn't a member,is wary the scheme could translate into increased Chinese political and military power in New Delhi's backyard.

Now that a state-owned Chinese company is running Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is worried about Chinese influence on its ally.

New Delhi is in advanced talks with Colombo to take over Hambantota's airport, Sri Lanka's civil aviation minister Nimal Siripala told Reuters in October. But China also wants to manage the money-losing facility, which was built on funds borrowed from Beijing, and it's not clear which country Colombo will choose.

Rivalry with Beijing is likely driving India's interest in the airport, explained Duncan Innes-Ker, regional director of Asia and Australasia at the Economist Intelligence Unit.