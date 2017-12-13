Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are mixed after Tuesday's record high closes for the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500, but a slight loss for the Nasdaq. Most of the focus today will be on the Fed decision coming out at 2 p.m. ET.

-The latest read on consumer inflation is due out this morning and is expected to come in at 0.4 percent.

ALABAMA ELECTION/SENATE

-Democrat Doug Jones defeated Roy Moore to win the Alabama U.S. Senate election. This reduces the Republican majority in the Senate to 51 to 49. Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is expected to announce his choice to replace Sen. Al Franken today. Franken promised to resign amid sexual misconduct accusations.