About 4.7 million people so far have signed up for a health insurance plan sold on the federal Obamacare marketplace, whose final enrollment deadline is Friday, officials said Wednesday.

But it is not clear from the new tally whether Obamacare enrollment this season will end up surpassing the 9.2 million sign ups booked last season on the federal exchange, HealthCare.gov.

During the week that ended last Saturday, 1.07 million customers selected a private health insurance plan sold on HealthCare.gov.

That number is expected to significantly increase this week, the final one of the season for enrolling in individual health plans that take effect Jan. 1.

Sign-ups, as a rule, tend to spike sharply as insurance deadlines approach.

But many people this season are unaware of HealthCare.gov's final deadline, which falls six weeks earlier than last season's cut-off date.

HealthCare.gov serves residents of 39 states who do not otherwise have insurance coverage from a job, Medicare, Medicaid or other sources.

But a number of states that run their own Obamacare marketplaces have later deadlines this enrollment season. After the deadline, people can sign up for health insurance only in special circumstances.

This enrollment season, which began Nov. 1, is the first full one to occur under the administration of President Donald Trump, which is hostile to the Affordable Care Act, as Obamacare is formally known.

Obamacare supporters have strongly criticized the Trump administration for slashing advertising and outreach efforts designed to spur enrollment in health plans.

Those supporters blame such actions by the then-new administration at very end of the last open enrollment season for causing a shortfall of about 400,000 people compared to the sign-up tally for the prior year.

Advocates as a result have been skeptical that this year's enrollment tally will be higher than last season's.