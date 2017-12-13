    ×

    Health Care

    Obamacare enrollment hits 4.7 million on HealthCare.gov as Friday's final deadline looms

    • About 4.7 million people have signed up for Obamacare plans sold on the federal insurance exchange HealthCare.gov.
    • Friday is the deadline for enrolling in coverage sold on that insurance marketplace, which serves 39 states.
    • The enrollment season is the first full one under the Trump adminstration, which is hostile to Obamacare, and is seeking repeal of a key rule requiring most Americans to have some form of health coverage.
    Isabel Diaz Tinoco (L) and Jose Luis Tinoco speak with Otto Hernandez, an insurance agent from Sunshine Life and Health Advisors, as they shop for insurance under the Affordable Care Act at a store setup in the Mall of Americas on November 1, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
    Getty Images
    About 4.7 million people so far have signed up for a health insurance plan sold on the federal Obamacare marketplace, whose final enrollment deadline is Friday, officials said Wednesday.

    But it is not clear from the new tally whether Obamacare enrollment this season will end up surpassing the 9.2 million sign ups booked last season on the federal exchange, HealthCare.gov.

    During the week that ended last Saturday, 1.07 million customers selected a private health insurance plan sold on HealthCare.gov.

    That number is expected to significantly increase this week, the final one of the season for enrolling in individual health plans that take effect Jan. 1.

    Sign-ups, as a rule, tend to spike sharply as insurance deadlines approach.

    But many people this season are unaware of HealthCare.gov's final deadline, which falls six weeks earlier than last season's cut-off date.

    HealthCare.gov serves residents of 39 states who do not otherwise have insurance coverage from a job, Medicare, Medicaid or other sources.

    But a number of states that run their own Obamacare marketplaces have later deadlines this enrollment season. After the deadline, people can sign up for health insurance only in special circumstances.

    This enrollment season, which began Nov. 1, is the first full one to occur under the administration of President Donald Trump, which is hostile to the Affordable Care Act, as Obamacare is formally known.

    Obamacare supporters have strongly criticized the Trump administration for slashing advertising and outreach efforts designed to spur enrollment in health plans.

    Those supporters blame such actions by the then-new administration at very end of the last open enrollment season for causing a shortfall of about 400,000 people compared to the sign-up tally for the prior year.

    Advocates as a result have been skeptical that this year's enrollment tally will be higher than last season's.

    They point to not only the reduction in outreach efforts, but also to customer confusion about the deadline, about whether they still can get financial aid to lower their cost of Obamacare coverage, and about whether the ACA even remains the law.

    The Trump administration and Republican leaders in Congress have repeatedly tried to repeal key parts of Obamacare this year, but so far have proven unable to do so.

    And while Trump stopped the government from reimbursing insurersfor discounts given many Obamacare customers for out-of-pocket health costs, those discounts remain in effect, as do federal subsidies which lower the monthly premiums for most people who buy coverage through an Obamacare exchange.

    However, Congress is currently considering a tax bill which would, almong other things, repeal the ACA requirement mandating that most Americans have some form of insurance that is compliant with that health law's minium requirements, or face a tax penalty.

    The fine for not having heath coverage is the higher of 2.5 percent of household income or $695 per adult.