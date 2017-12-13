Bethenny Frankel, star of Bravo's 'Real Housewives of New York City,' has been busy. Not only is the Skinnygirl founder running a business empire and guest starring on ABC's "Shark Tank," but she's getting into real estate as well.

Her latest purchase: A second home in the Hamptons.

For $2.5 million, Frankel bought the Morning Glory House, a former bed and breakfast in Bridgehampton, the New York Post originally reported. The house is Frankel's second in the area. In 2015, she bought a five-bedroom cottage in the town that was initially listed for $3.2 million.

Frankel plans to use her new digs "as an investment property," her spokesperson told the Post. And any guests who are lucky enough to stay there are in for a treat — the home comes complete with a gym, private pool and wraparound porch.

Take a look inside.

The estate was built in 1910 on half an acre of land and features 4,239 square feet of space, real estate site Trulia reports. The home's wraparound porch provides ample space to enjoy the area's seaside air.