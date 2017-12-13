Republicans move to permanently kill rule to curb energy and mining industry corruption

The Trump administration and Republican lawmakers are moving to repeal part of a law aimed at curbing corruption in the global energy and mining sectors.

The effort is the latest in a GOP-led retreat from a campaign to promote transparency in the oil, gas and mineral extraction business. It comes even as Europe and Canada are requiring their energy and mining companies to disclose payments to foreign governments, which are aimed at reining in the graft that has long plagued resource-rich countries.

The U.S. anti-corruption measure on the chopping block would require drilling and mining companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges to report their payments to foreign governments.