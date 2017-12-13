Russian court freezes $1.7 billion of Sistema assets at request of Rosneft

A Russian court froze around $1.7 billion of conglomerate Sistema's assets following a claim by oil major Rosneft on Tuesday, escalating a long-running dispute that has reignited concerns about the investment climate in Moscow.

Rosneft is looking to place on hold some of Sistema's assets as part of a second lawsuit over the state-controlled group's Bashneft arm. The arbitration court of Bashkortostan froze a number of the conglomerate's assets, including its stake in Detsky Mir — a toy retailer with a book value of around $571 million.

Sistema's shares slipped 4.5 percent on the news, while Detsky Mir's shares were trading under pressure Wednesday morning.