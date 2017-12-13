Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: HON, LLY, AMGN, TM, HD & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Honeywell– The industrial conglomerate said it expected adjusted 2018 earnings of between $7.55 and $7.80 per share, compared to the current consensus estimate of $7.79. It also narrowed current quarter earnings guidance toward the upper end of prior projections.

Finisar – The manufacturer of optical communications components was awarded $390 million by Apple from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund. The fund is designed to support innovation by American manufacturers.

Eli Lilly – The drug maker expects 2018 adjusted earnings of between $4.60 and $4.70 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $4.64. Lilly also said it expects several key experimental treatments to make their way through the regulatory procedure in 2018.

Amgen – The biotech firm raised its quarterly dividend 15 percent to $1.32 per share.

Western Digital — The hard disk drive maker and Japan's Toshiba settled their long-running dispute over Toshiba's planned sale of its memory chip unit to Bain Capital for $18 billion. The two companies had been long time partners in the operation of Japanese chip plant.

Toyota – Toyota President Akio Toyoda said he wants electrified vehicles and hybrids to account for 50 percent of the automaker's sales by 2030. Toyoda made his statement at a news conference announcing an expansion of Toyota's battery partnership with Panasonic.

AT&T – AT&T is testing powerline-based high speed internet service in Georgia as well as a non-U.S. location. The Georgia test is taking place in a rural area, although the company said it could potentially be instituted in more populated area as well.

Verifone Systems – Verifone reported adjusted quarterly profit of 44 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny, while the payment systems company also saw revenue beat forecasts. However, the shares came under pressure after its outlook fell short of analyst estimates.

MongoDB — MongoDB lost 44 cents per share in its first quarterly earnings report following its October initial public offering. The database company's loss was 4 cents smaller than expected, while its revenue beat forecasts.

TiVo – TiVo was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at B. Riley/FBR, which doesn't think the DVR maker's issues with Comcast will be resolved quickly. The two sides are in a patent dispute involving technology contained in Comcast set-top boxes.

O'Reilly Auto – O'Reilly was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital, which cites valuation among other factors for the auto parts retailer.

Walt Disney – Disney would have the Murdoch family as a 5 percent stakeholder after a potential sale of cable assets to Disney by 21st Century Fox, according to London's Daily Mail.

Morgan Stanley – The investment firm was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at KBW, which cites an improving regulatory environment as well as an attractive valuation.

Home Depot, Lowe's – The two stocks were both rated "buy" in new coverage at Guggenheim, which said both home improvement chains will benefit from a favorable housing industry backdrop and superior supply chains, among other factors.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.