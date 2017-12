T-Mobile announced Wednesday it will launch into television next year, saying it is acquiring Layer3 TV.

CEO John Legere said in a statement that T-Mobile is going to "fix the pain points" of television "and bring real choice to consumers across the country."

"I can't wait to start fighting for consumers here," Legere said.

Shares of Comcast, AT&T, Charter and Verizon fell by around 1 percent each in midday trading after the announcement.

