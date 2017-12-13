This 27-year-old turned $800 into thousands selling Donald Trump dog poop bags online

Months before President Donald Trump was officially named the GOP nominee in 2016, a 27-year-old project manager who had grown tired of the political put-downs was walking his girlfriend's dog.

Paul (who declined to use his last name) was thinking about how easily Trump attracted attention as he pulled out a baggie to pick up after the pet. In that moment, Paul had an idea — he would channel his distaste by creating his very own dog poop bags emblazoned with Trump's face.

Now, more than a year and a half later, Donald Trump is the Commander in Chief and annual sales of the dog poop bags that bear his likeness are have topped $150,000.

"I never in a million years thought that this would be a business," Paul tells CNBC Make It. "If anything, it was really more of a political art project or a statement to start out."