Turkey's president calls Israel a 'terror' state, says Jerusalem move is 'our red line'

Turkey's president launched a blistering attack on Israel Wednesday, saying that President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel rewarded the country's "terror acts."

Addressing a summit of Muslim leaders in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Jerusalem was "our red line," Reuters reported.

"Israel is an occupying and terror state," Erdogan said as he called on all countries to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has convened for an emergency summit after Trump's decision last week to tear up convention over Jerusalem and to recognize the city as the Jewish state's capital and relocate the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv.

The city has a special significance for Jews, Muslims and Christians. The move immediately attracted international condemnation, with critics saying it would bring more conflict to the region.

As expected, there have been protests by Palestinians since the move and Middle Eastern leaders have demanded that Trump rescind the recognition.

Speaking to the extraordinary summit of the OIC, convened at the request of Erdogan, the Turkish leader urged the U.S. to turn back from the "unlawful and provocative decision," Reuters quoted Erdogan as saying.