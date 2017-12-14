Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:

Hess stock rose more than 6 percent after the bell after The Wall Street Journal reported that Elliott Management, which owns 6.7 percent stake in the oil and gas company, called for a major shakeup. The hedge fund manager hopes to remove John Hess as CEO or push him to make a sale, according to WSJ.

Shares of Oracle fell more 4 percent in the extended session. The enterprise software and cloud computing company reported second quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations, but announced a new $12 billion buyback authorization. Oracle also reported 44 percent growth in software as a service revenues, just missing Wall Street expectations.

Shares of Adobe Systems climbed nearly 1 percent in extended trading. The design software giant beat Wall Street earnings and revenue estimates, and also adjusted its fiscal 2018 revenue outlook higher to reflect a bullish stance on margin growth.

Costco shares rose nearly 1.5 percent in the after-hours session. The membership-only wholesale retailer beat Wall Street expectations on earnings for its fiscal first quarter.

Jabil shares gained nearly 2.7 percent after the bell Thursday. The manufacturing services provider reported financial results that beat analyst expectations, and posted second quarter revenue guidance that beat Wall Street predictions.