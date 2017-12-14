Amazon Prime growth is slowing down in the U.S., says Morgan Stanley

Amazon Prime growth is plateauing in the US, showing first signs of a slowdown in its oldest market, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note published this week.

Prime, a paid membership program that gives free two-day shipping and access to other perks like online video and music, is important for Amazon because Prime members tend to spend more on its e-commerce site. Amazon calls Prime one of the three pillars of its business, alongside the Amazon Marketplace, its site connecting buyers and sellers; and Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing business.

Based on a survey of 1,000 US adults in the third quarter of 2017, Morgan Stanley concluded that 40 percent of American consumers are currently Prime members — the same percentage seen in its survey from the fourth quarter of 2016.