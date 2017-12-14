Delta Air Lines on Thursday confirmed an order for 100 Airbus A321neo narrow-body jets, a major win for the European plane-maker as one of the largest airlines revitalizes its fleet.

The airline has options for up to 100 additional jets, Delta said, ahead of its investor day presentation.

The deal is a loss for rival airplane maker Boeing whose new 737 planes compete with the Airbus model.

It is also a win for United Technologies unit Pratt & Whitney as Delta had selected the engine maker to power its new planes.

"This is the right transaction at the right time for our customers, our employees and our shareholders," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Delta will start taking deliveries of the plane in 2020, the airline said.

The decision, which was reported Wednesday, comes as Delta is in the middle of a snowballing trade dispute between Boeing and Canadian plane maker Bombardier, which Boeing alleges sold planes to Delta below the cost of production.