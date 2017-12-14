JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s most important advice to succeed in business — Be nice

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes how you treat people is the essential component for career success.

"Do your job well, earn the trust and respect of people, and most of the people who make it to the top, believe it or not, are pushed there. They are not crawling over dead bodies to get there. They are pushed there and people like working for them," Dimon said Wednesday in response to a moderator question at the Axios Smarter Faster Revolution event in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

He added:

"The part of leadership that is not talked about enough … The most important part [is] humility, respect, everything you do would you want to work for that person? Do they share credit? Do they blame other people? When the going gets tough do they become the worst people in the room? Or the best people in the room?"

The executive further explained his key to leadership wasn't necessarily based on intellect or raw talent.

"It's not necessarily how smart they are, or how charismatic they are, not how hard they work. It's whether people want to work with them and for them," he said.

Dimon also said treating people with respect means interacting with other employees outside your comfort zone.

You should "spend extra time with people who are different than you. So if you are white, go to the table where the black people are sitting and get to know them a little bit. Ask them what their life is like," he said. "If you are a leader, don't just walk in and talk to your goomba friends. Walk in and talk to the younger people… you'll be surprised and you will lift everyone up and the whole company will feel better."

The bank executive is chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Previously, he was chairman and chief executive officer at Bank One before its merger with JPMorgan Chase.

Dimon was joined by Axios Executive Editor Mike Allen and CEO Jim VandeHei for a session entitled "Defining the Future of Work." He also discussed developments at Detroit's Entrepreneurs of Color Fund.