Facebook founder and billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have promised to give away 99 percent of their Facebook shares to help charity via their philanthropic organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Running the Initiative of course means working together. Though Warren Buffett says who you marry is crucial to success, working with a significant other or family member isn't always easy.

So what's their secret to a happy professional and personal partnership?

"A lot of people ask us what it's like to work with your spouse," they write in the letter published Wednesday with updates on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

"The reality is we have very different experiences, as a doctor and educator, and an engineer and executive — so we learn a lot from each other," says the couple.

They've also made some helpful rules, "like not talking about work right before bed," according to the letter.