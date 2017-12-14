Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are a bit higher after Wednesday's mixed close. We get weekly jobless claims numbers and retail sales data this morning.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-Disney and FOX have announceda $52 billion deal in which Disney will acquire Fox's movie and television production assets. Hollywood is worried the combination will bring substantial layoffs.

TAXES

-GOP leaders in the House and Senate have made a deal on their combined tax reform plan and now seek to vote on it next week. The Fed announcement Wednesday included some praise and a green light for the tax reform bill.