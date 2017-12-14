VISIT CNBC.COM

This study identified the 5 people that make up a ‘work family’—which one are you?

The average full-time American employee works over 40 hours a week. So it comes as little surprise that a majority of employees, 56 percent, report that they spend more time with their "work family" than they do with their real family, according to a new HP workplace survey.

It's likely you can be categorized as one of five members of this work family, according to HP. The survey, which sampled 1,000 full-time office workers ages 18-65, found that having a familial relationship with coworkers boosts productivity and feelings of well-being in the workplace.

Here are the five archetypes that make up a work family:

Additionally, the study found that 83 percent of U.S. employees say their work family makes them feel happier. Meanwhile, 69 percent say they are more successful at work because of these close connections.

More than half of the respondents confessed that they would stay in their current job even if a better career opportunity arose. They expressed that they wouldn't have to leave their work family, which illustrates just have instrumental having a tight-knit group of workmates can be.

The study backs up previous claims by other researchers who have looked into the benefits of having friends in the workplace and "work spouses."

According to Gallup's 2017 "State of the American Workplace" report, forming friendships with your co-workers increases your levels of happiness and makes you a more engaged employee.

Another survey, released by digital media company Captivate, found that having work spouses are a growing trend. Seventy-five percent of business professionals report having or previously having a work spouse, compared to 65 percent in 2010 and 32 percent in 2006.

And scientists encourage this relationship. In fact, researchers confirm that having a work spouse can drastically improve your work life because these relationships are based on "high levels of disclosure and support, and mutual trust, honesty, loyalty and respect."

But work spouses and work friends can also overlap. In the HP survey, 74 percent of respondents admit that their "work spouse" is one of their best friends.

These relationships are particularly important in toxic office environments says Chad McBride, a researcher at Creighton University who has performed studies on this topic.

"You can't just talk to anyone," he tells CNBC Make It. "And so having somebody that you can really trust and who also trusts you and to have that reciprocal relationship becomes invaluable."

