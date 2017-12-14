The average full-time American employee works over 40 hours a week. So it comes as little surprise that a majority of employees, 56 percent, report that they spend more time with their "work family" than they do with their real family, according to a new HP workplace survey.

It's likely you can be categorized as one of five members of this work family, according to HP. The survey, which sampled 1,000 full-time office workers ages 18-65, found that having a familial relationship with coworkers boosts productivity and feelings of well-being in the workplace.

Here are the five archetypes that make up a work family:

