The idea of a giant Pacific trade deal isn't dead yet, even if the United States has turned its back on an agreement.

Members of an 11-nation Pacific trade deal are waiting on Canada to finalize a new pact, the head of New Zealand's government told CNBC on Friday.

President Donald Trump exited the ambitious Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) almost immediately after his inauguration in January. But the other original participants have pushed forward without the U.S.

"There's enough motivation for what is now the comprehensive Pacific trade deal, but it will be really a matter of wait and see as to when and where we see that resolution from the likes of Canada," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Throwing a last-minute surprise at member countries last month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared more work was needed on the pact — formerly known as the Trans Pacific Partnership — amid concerns about what it would mean for Canadian jobs.

Trudeau's no-show at a meeting of TPP members in Vietnam last month burst rising hopes for a deal, with many analysts blaming Ottawa for throwing the pact's future into doubt.

Ardern, who described the current negotiating process as a "bumpy period," was previously criticized herself for slowing TPP discussions.