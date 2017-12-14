Watch: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefs reporters

[The stream is slated to start at 1:45 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefed reporters on Thursday afternoon, as The House and Senate leaders entered the final stages of negotiating a sweeping tax reform bill.

The briefing also came just two days after Alabama voters elected Democrat Doug Jones in a Senate race with wide-reaching national implications.

The race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones had been dominated by allegations of sexual misconduct. President Donald Trump formally endorsed Moore late in the race, but voters delivered the seat to Jones by more than 20,000 votes, a stunning victory for the Democrat in deep red Alabama.