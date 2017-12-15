US Treasurys lower ahead of data deluge

On the data front, a whole new batch of economic releases are set to be published. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Empire State Manufacturing survey is expected to come out, followed by industrial production data, due out at 9:15 a.m. ET. Treasury International Capital (TIC) data will be released in the afternoon, at 4 p.m. ET.

Meantime, concerns surrounding tax reform remain on the back of investors' minds Friday. On Thursday, it was confirmed that Senator Marco Rubio opposed the current legislation unless the GOP decided to expand the proposed child tax credit, meanwhile Senator Mike Lee, appears to be undecided.

Senator Bob Corker also disagrees with the Senate's version of the plan, therefore if both Corker and Rubio vote against the proposal, it is possible that one more GOP senator showing opposition could sink the bill.

Consequently, markets worldwide were under slight pressure on Friday.

No auctions are scheduled to take place by the U.S. Treasury.

—CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report