    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys lower ahead of data deluge

    • On the data front, a whole batch of economic releases are set to be published
    • No auctions are scheduled by the U.S. Treasury

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday, as investors turn their focus to a new cluster of economic data scheduled to be released.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.360 percent at 4:50 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.716 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    On the data front, a whole new batch of economic releases are set to be published. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Empire State Manufacturing survey is expected to come out, followed by industrial production data, due out at 9:15 a.m. ET. Treasury International Capital (TIC) data will be released in the afternoon, at 4 p.m. ET.

    Meantime, concerns surrounding tax reform remain on the back of investors' minds Friday. On Thursday, it was confirmed that Senator Marco Rubio opposed the current legislation unless the GOP decided to expand the proposed child tax credit, meanwhile Senator Mike Lee, appears to be undecided.

    Senator Bob Corker also disagrees with the Senate's version of the plan, therefore if both Corker and Rubio vote against the proposal, it is possible that one more GOP senator showing opposition could sink the bill.

    Consequently, markets worldwide were under slight pressure on Friday.

    No auctions are scheduled to take place by the U.S. Treasury.

    —CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---