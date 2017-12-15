Cramer's game plan: Strong earnings will drive the market higher   

On Monday, the country will get the latest on the GOP tax bill following Friday's release of the final tax plan.

But Cramer will be equally focused on European inflation data set to be released Monday, which could alter the fate of long-term U.S. interest rates.

"If the bank stocks are going to keep climbing, the market leaders, we need to see longer term interest rates go up," Cramer said. "My thesis is that they may not go higher unless the Federal Reserve dumps its bonds — fingers crossed that incoming Fed chief Jay Powell is watching — and, more important, Europe raises interest rates."

The European Central Bank has been focused on keeping interest rates low until it sees a pickup in inflation, which makes U.S. bonds more attractive.

Foreign money flooding in is one of the main reasons why U.S. rates are so low, and why Cramer hopes to see a higher inflation number from Europe.

"You can bet that if we get a high inflation number from Europe on Monday, Bank of America, JPMorgan and Citi[group], Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, they will continue to roar. And the banks are such a powerful leadership group in this market, they could end up pulling the whole tape with them," the "Mad Money" host said.