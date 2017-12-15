Facebook will now let you temporarily mute a friend's posts from your News Feed with a new feature called Snooze.

Facebook users could already unfollow someone, hiding their posts entirely without unfriending, but the Snooze feature only mutes the posts for 30 days.

"Seeing too many photos of your uncle's new cat? Is your friend tempting you with endless photos of ramen on her Japan trip? It turns out, you're not alone," the company said in a statement. "With Snooze, you don't have to unfollow or unfriend permanently, rather just stop seeing someone's posts for a short period of time."

Users can mute people, pages or groups. They won't be notified, and the action can be undone at any point in the 30 days.

The Snooze feature is one of several recent changes to help users better curate their own feeds. Facebook announced Thursday it would prioritize videos and publishers that users frequently return to as part of a new advertising strategy.