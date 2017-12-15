Find your new tax brackets under the final GOP tax plan

The final version of the GOP tax plan is here, and this is what your new bracket will be.

Republican legislators haggled over the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act up to the last minute on Friday, garnering support that very day from holdouts Senators Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Though the proposed legislation will maintain the same seven-bracket structure that's currently in force, Republicans have made tweaks to the rates and the income levels at which they apply.

Under current law, the seven tax brackets are 10 percent, 15 percent, 25 percent, 28 percent, 33 percent, 35 percent and 39.6 percent.

The bill released on Friday afternoon by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Conference Committee pegs the new rates at 10 percent, 12 percent, 22 percent, 24 percent, 32 percent, 35 percent and 37 percent.

See below for a breakdown of the proposed income tax brackets for singles.