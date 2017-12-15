    ×

    Find your new tax brackets under the final GOP tax plan

    • The legislation retains seven brackets.
    • A top rate of 37 percent will apply to singles making $500,000.
    Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, speaks during an announcement in the Capitol's Rayburn Room on a tax reform proposal with Republican House and Senate leaders on September 27, 2017. Also appearing are, from left, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., and Charles Grassley, R-Iowa.
    Tom Williams | CQ Roll Call | Getty Images
    The final version of the GOP tax plan is here, and this is what your new bracket will be.

    Republican legislators haggled over the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act up to the last minute on Friday, garnering support that very day from holdouts Senators Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

    Though the proposed legislation will maintain the same seven-bracket structure that's currently in force, Republicans have made tweaks to the rates and the income levels at which they apply.

    Under current law, the seven tax brackets are 10 percent, 15 percent, 25 percent, 28 percent, 33 percent, 35 percent and 39.6 percent.

    The bill released on Friday afternoon by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Conference Committee pegs the new rates at 10 percent, 12 percent, 22 percent, 24 percent, 32 percent, 35 percent and 37 percent.

    See below for a breakdown of the proposed income tax brackets for singles.

    Rate
    Taxable Income Bracket
    10% 0 to $9,525
    12% $9,525 to $38,700
    22% $38,700 to $82,500
    24% $82,500 to $157,500
    32% $157,500 to $200,000
    35% $200,000 to $500,000
    37% $500,000 and up

    Here are the proposed rates for married couples who file jointly.

    Rate
    Taxable Income Bracket
    10% 0 to $19,050
    12% $19,050 to $77,400
    22% $77,400 to $165,000
    24% $165,000 to $315,000
    32% $315,000 to $400,000
    35% $400,000 to $600,000
    37% $600,000 and up

    For comparison, here are tax rates under the current law.

    Rate
    Taxable Income Bracket-Single
    Taxable Income Bracket-Married Filing Jointly
    10% 0 to $9,525 0 to $19,050
    15% $9,525 to $38,700 $19,050 to $77,400
    25% $38,700 to $93,700 $77,400 to $156,150
    28% $93,700 to $195,450 $156,150 to $237,950
    33% $195,450 to $424,950 $237,950 to $424,950
    35% $424,950 to $426,700 $424,950 to $480,050
    39.60% $426,700 and up $480,050 and up

    Financial advisors have been concerned about the rates and brackets, as they are instrumental in shaping financial planning strategies, including managing retirees' income in order to get the preferential rate of zero on long-term capital gains and dividends.

    "The rate are one thing, but the brackets — we want to know what income levels do these brackets apply," said Keith Fenstad, partner and director of financial planning at Tanglewood Wealth Management in Houston.

    U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) (C) holds up a tax filing 'postcard' as Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) (L) and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (R) looks on during a press event on tax reform September 27, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC.
