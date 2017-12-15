Baby, it's cold outside. And that likely means your heating bill is on fire.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is forecasting double-digit percentage increases in average heating oil and propane prices this year thanks to higher crude oil prices, colder winter temperatures and lower fuel inventories compared with last year.

For those who aren't careful, that will put a chill on the household budget.

Yet simple savings strategies can reduce your utility bills and help you lead a more efficient lifestyle, said Amy Brightfield, the features director at Better Homes & Gardens.